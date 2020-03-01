Jennifer Lopez, speaking with Billboard, opened up about her shutout from the Oscars this year, a snub that left many fans upset.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Lopez starred as a stripper in the film Hustlers. Her role is one that she is proud of, regardless of winning an Oscar or not.

“I was a little sad,” she said. “There were so many articles, I got so many good notices — more than ever in my career — and there was a lot of ‘She’s going to get nominated for an Oscar, it’s going to happen. If she doesn’t [get it], you’re crazy.’ I’m reading all the articles going, ‘Oh my God, could this happen?’ And then it didn’t and I was like ‘Ouch.’”

She does admit that she feels bad for her crew who have been with her since the beginning. “Most of my team has been with me for years, 20, 25 years — and I think they had a lot of hopes on that and they wanted it too, so I felt like I let everyone down a little bit,” she admitted.

“I was a good actress — always — I can say that now to myself, but what I do now is so much different than what I did then,” she said. “You realize you want people’s validation, you want people to say you did a good job and I realized, ‘No, you don’t need that. You do this because you love it.

“I don’t need this award to tell me I’m enough.”