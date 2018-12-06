best actress
- MoviesJennifer Lopez Gets Candid About Her Oscars Snub For "Hustlers"Jennifer Lopez admits she was "a little sad" about not being nominated for an Oscar, but she says she doesn't need people's validation.By Cole Blake
- MoviesHow To Stream The 2020 OscarsHere's how to watch the Oscars, Sunday night.By Cole Blake
- MoviesThe Complete 2020 Oscar Nominations Have ArrivedHave you locked in your Oscar pool?By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentKevin Hart Caught Slippin', Begins Deleting Old Homophobic TweetsKevin Hart is virtually always in "the doghouse."By Devin Ch