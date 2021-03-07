Jennifer Hudson Covers A Classic With "Ain't No Mountain High Enough"

Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell's "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" is a classic track that everyone should know by now. It brings back a lot of great memories for many, and recently, Jennifer Hudson got to give her own rendition of the song as part of Mastercard's Strivers Initiative which helps to elevate businesses own and ran by black women. This new version of the song is produced by will.i.am and in a statement, Hudson revealed what doing this cover means to her.

“I am fortunate to have been influenced and inspired by so many incredible Black female role models as I’ve pursued my dreams, but that’s not always the case for all Black girls and women," Hudson said.

Hudson's vocals are as soulful as ever and it is one of those covers that does the original justice. If you're a big fan of soul and r&b, this effort is a must-listen.

Quotable Lyrics:

If you need me, call me,

No matter where you are

No matter how far,

Don't worry, baby

Just call my name, I'll be there in a hurry

You don't have to worry