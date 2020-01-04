Jenji Kohan, the creator of Weeds and Netflix's Orange Is The New Black was hit with tragic news yesterday after her 20-year-old son Charlie died while skiing in Park City, Utah. Charlie was on the trip with his father, Christopher Noxon, and two siblings when he fell and was airlifted to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The exact cause for his sudden death has yet to be revealed.



Valerie Macon/Getty Images

"Charlie was brilliant, kind, funny, sensitive and loving," his father said. "He was keenly interested in and deeply curious about the world around him from the time he was a small child. People describe people as brilliant -- but Charlie was truly brilliant."

Charlie's mother Jenji has now posted a short note on the passing of her son on Instagram next to a couple of lovely images. "He was my best work. A list of adjectives don’t do him justice. There is no justice. I am the luckiest person who ever lived in that I got to spend so much time and help grow this brilliant, funny, truly kind and thoughtful person-man-boy," she wrote. "My baby. My golden child. My beautiful boy. I don’t understand what life is now without him in the world. I don’t understand where he’s gone. And I’m broken. How is this real?"