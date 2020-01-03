Prayers go out to Jenji Kohan and her family as the creator of Orange Is The New Black and Weeds is mourning the loss of her 20-year-old son, Charlie Noxon. Charlie was in Park City, Utah on New Year's Eve with his father, Christopher Noxon, and two siblings when he had an accident on a slope and fell, TMZ reports.



Jason Merritt/Getty Images

It was apparent that Charlie needed help and a helicopter took him to a nearby hospital. "After further emergency care and evaluation" Charlie was pronounced dead. Aside from Charlie's fall on the slopes there's been no more information regarding the reason for his death.

"Charlie was brilliant, kind, funny, sensitive and loving," his father, Christopher, told CNN. "He was keenly interested in and deeply curious about the world around him from the time he was a small child. People describe people as brilliant -- but Charlie was truly brilliant."

"We will miss his sweet smile, piercing questions, and big heart. We already do."

Charlie once starred in an episode of Weeds in 2008. Recent Instagram shares by Jenji show that she moved her son into his dorm at University just this past September.