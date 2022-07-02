Word of Jason Derulo and Jenna Frumes' breakup came as a shock to fans last September, just over four months after the arrival of their baby boy. Now that the exes have had some time apart, the 28-year-old appears to be ready to speak more about what led to her separation from the singer.

As Page Six reports, the mother of one posted a mirror selfie to her Instagram page on Thursday, along with an inspirational caption about being "worth it." Though she looks undeniably great, a hater was quick to find something to criticize her about. "Worth it in what way?" they trolled her.

"You're not married, which means your child is a bastard and you're playing the whore role. Y'all got morals mixed up."

She quickly clapped back, "I wouldn't call myself a whore. It's unfortunate my situation didn't work out because we did once aspire to be married, but maybe it's [better] to be single than to be in a relationship and constantly disrespected and cheated on and lied to. Or is it better to stay and be quiet so people like you approve?"

The hateful comment clearly struck a chord with Frumes, as she went on to post an even lengthier statement about the speculation surrounding her relationship status on her Story.

"Women really don't deserve to be treated and judged the way they are," she began. "No one aspires to be a single mom – it's the biggest heartbreak and failure for me personally, knowing I'm alone in this when I wanted love, marriage, and the happy family unit."

She shared that when you find yourself in a relationship where your non-negotiables are being tested, you should accept that you'll never find peace. "There is nothing in life I want more than my family to be together, but I can't be the only one working to make that happen."

"If a man wants a different girl every week over his family, I'll never accept that, we will never be able to make it work 'happily.' I was straight up told that I should 'turn the other cheek,'" she alleged of her relationship with the "Whatcha Say" singer.

"I'll never be OK with sharing a lover that I love with all my heart!!! I don't receive child support, all I wanted was a family to love and experience life with. If the streets come first, I can't change that so stop blaming the women like we chose the single mother life. That shit is hella annoying."

