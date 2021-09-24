American vocalist Jason Derulo, 32, announced that he and girlfriend Jena Frumes have officially decided to go their separate ways. On Thursday, Derulo confirmed the breakup via Twitter, roughly four and a half months after the birth of their son Jason King.

The two started dating in March 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic forced most of the world into lockdown, perhaps speeding up their relationship in the process.

Despite their whirlwind romance coming to an end, Derulo praised Jena, writing on Twitter, "Jena and I have decided to part ways. She is an amazing mother but we feel being apart at this time will allow us to be the best versions of ourselves and the best parents we could be."

Derulo concluded his tweet by saying, "[Please] respect our privacy in [at] this time."

Hours after Derulo confirmed their break-up on Twitter, Jena Frumes took to social media in order to make a promise to their 4-month-old son, Jason King. Frumes, In an Instagram story where she is seen holding her son’s tiny hand, she wrote, "I promise to give you all the love I never had, you deserve the world baby boy."

David Livingston/Getty Images

Fans of both Derulo and Frumes were shocked at the couple's break-up, especially since Jena posted family photos and a special birthday post to Derulo days leading up to their split.

Frumes, 28, also shared a sweet post of her and Derulo in Lake Como, Italy just a week prior, with her caption reading, "Happiest right next to you."

Things seemed to be all good just a week ago. However, given the sudden nature of their break-up, one has to wonder if their relationship has been on the rocks for some time.