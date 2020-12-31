LeBron James is one of the most recognizable athletes on the planet and this season, he is entering his 18th campaign in the NBA. Throughout these last 18 years, LeBron has been able to win four NBA championships all while securing numerous other awards and All-Star game appearances. Yesterday, James turned 36 years old, and while that is considered an advanced age for any athlete, it's clear that LeBron still has plenty of gas left in the tank.

To celebrate his birthday, many took to social media with some fond memories of the player, including Jeezy, who came through with a dope throwback photo from what looks like James' Miami Heat days. In the post below, you can see LeBron and Jeezy dapping each other up, all while Dywane Wade is in the background.

"Happy GDay to a real one ðªð½ @kingjames keep pushing the culture," Jeezy wrote. 50 Cent came through with a similar throwback yesterday, and it's clear that LeBron remains beloved after all of this time.

LeBron and the Lakers were able to celebrate his birthday in style last night as the purple and gold went out and defeated the San Antonio Spurs to improve to 3-2 on the season. The Lakers have been off to a slow start but in 2021, the team is poised for a huge breakout.

Ronald Cortes/Getty Images