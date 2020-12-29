The resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic was predicted. The long talked about "second wave" arrived right alongside flu season, causing new shutdowns and heightened measures. While many Americans are on lockdown rules of some kind, a wise man once said that most laws do not pertain to the rich. Over the course of the year, we've seen plenty of examples of celebrities partying and completely ignoring any social distancing or mask mandates (while regular folk get shut down).

With all that in mind, one reporter decided to ask Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers about the team's plans for LeBron James' birthday. The veteran superstar will turn 36 on Wednesday, pushing him closer to 40 than 30. He just won a title and a Finals MVP a couple of months ago though, so it doesn't look like he's slowing down anytime soon. Davis responded to the question about partying very cooly, giving the reported the politically correct answer. "There's not much we really can do because of all the rules and restrictions," explained Davis. "We've seen guys violate those restrictions and have to sit out. We definitely don't want to violate any rules."

Davis continued on to explain that the team will most likely order-in an extravagant meal or find another safe way to celebrate with just the team. Do you believe LeBron and the Lakers will keep it low key on the night before New Year's Eve (aka Bron's birthday)? Let us know below.