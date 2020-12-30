Before LeBron James was the first overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft, he spent some time with one of the biggest rappers at the time, marking a link-up between basketball and hip-hop's most exciting young stars. A picture of 18-year-old LeBron James wearing a Chicago Bulls jersey standing next to 50 Cent has gone around more than a few times, but it's returning as one of the greatest players of all-time celebrates his birthday today.



Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Turning 36-years-old today, LeBron James is getting love from around the planet. The first-ballot Hall of Famer and arguably the best player to ever step on a basketball court is going up against the San Antonio Spurs tonight as the Lakers attempt to gain early momentum in the season. Hopefully, he's taking a moment to reflect on everything he's accomplished over the years before getting started on his gameday routine. If he is, he'll surely see 50 Cent's nice message to the King on Instagram.

"Happy Birthday @kingjames wishing you many more God Bless," wrote Fiddy, sharing the picture of them together back in the day.

Recently, Anthony Davis divulged on what LeBron's birthday would look like, considering we're still in a pandemic. "There's not much we really can do because of all the rules and restrictions," said AD. "We've seen guys violate those restrictions and have to sit out. We definitely don't want to violate any rules."

Happy birthday, King James! Hopefully, the Lakers can celebrate in the locker room with a win!

LeBron has been in the news this week after rumors erupted that his son, Bronny, may have slid into Larsa Pippen's DMs. He responded to that speculation, which you can read about here.