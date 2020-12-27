LeBron James keeps on adding accolades to his legacy. The Los Angeles Laker was given the AP Athlete of the Year award for the fourth time in his career. That ties the record for most wins of the award. The title comes on the heels of James locking down his 4th championship, his third with a different team, and his fourth finals MVP trophy. And that's just on the court! Off-court James helped thousands register to vote, was heavily involved in the Black Lives Matter campaigns, and gave back to his community during the ongoing pandemic.

"I still know what I do on the floor, and obviously, I give everything to the game," James told AP, via ESPN. "But I can make a greater impact off the floor right now, more than I can on the floor. And I want to continue to inspire people with the way I play the game of basketball. But there's so many more things that I can do off the floor to help cultivate people, inspire people, bring people together, empower them."

1931 was the first year the AP Athlete of the Year award was given out. James' fourth win tied Lance Armstrong and Tiger Woods for the most by men. Babe Didrikson, a multi-talented female athlete, is a six-time winner while Serena Willaims is sitting on five trophies herself.