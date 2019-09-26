Jeezy is reportedly looking to get into the sports agency business, following in the footsteps of Jay Z's Roc Nation Sports and Lil Wayne's Young Money APAA Sports.

According to Yahoo Sports Chris Haynes, Jeezy's sports agency is called "Sports 99," and they will be initially be targeting players in the NBA and NFL.

Jay'z Roc Nation Sports launched in 2013 and the agency represents a plethora of NFL stars, including JuJu Smith-Schuster, Todd Gurley, Saquon Barkley, Leonard Fournette and Melvin Ingram. On the basketball side, Roc Nation's athletes include Kyrie Irving, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Danny Green, Caris LeVert, Rudy Gay, Justise Winslow, and the newest signee, Markelle Fultz.

Boxer Andrew Ward, New York Yankees pitcher C.C. Sabathia, New York Mets second baseman Robinson Cano, and former NBA player turned media personality Jalen Rose are all under the Roc Nation Sports umbrella as well.

Lil Wayne's Young Money APAA Sports was founded in 2016, and they acquired PlayersRep Sports Management in late 2017. Their roster is comprised mostly of NFL players, including New York Jets rookie defensive end Quinnen Williams, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd, Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Richie Incognito, Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice and the McCourty twins.