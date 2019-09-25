Orlando Magic point guard Markelle Fultz announced on Wednesday that he is joining Jay Z's Roc Nation Sports. The news comes a little more than one week after the Magic picked up his 2020-21 team option, worth $12.3 million.

In singing with Roc Nation Sports, Fultz joins the likes of Kyrie Irving, Danny Green, Caris LeVert, Rudy Gay and Justise Winslow, as well as NFL stars such as JuJu Smith-Schuster, Todd Gurley, Saquon Barkley, Leonard Fournette and Melvin Ingram.

The Magic acquired Fultz from the Sixers back in February, in exchange for Jonathon Simmons, a top-20 protected first round pick in 2020 (via OKC) and a second-round pick (via Cleveland). Fultz was diagnosed with Neurogenic Thoracic Outlet Syndrome, aka TOS, in December of 2018 and has not appeared in a game since November 19, after which he was evaluated by multiple specialists.

The 21-year old point guard missed most of his rookie season with a shoulder injury and his struggles shooting the ball have been well documented over the course of his young NBA career. In 19 games this season, he is averaging 8.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

He has appeared in just 33 total games since being drafted No. 1 overall in 2017.