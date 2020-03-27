Jeezy Drops Off Featureless "Twenty/20 Pyrex Vision" Project

In a surprise move, Jeezy announced on Thursday that he was dropping his next album, Twenty/20 Pyrex Vision, in less than 24 hours. The rap icon has been making headlines lately due to his relationship with The Real host Jeannie Mai more than for his music in the last few months, so Jeezy made sure to remind the world that he's still a force to be reckoned with in the rap game.

It was just last August when Jeezy dropped his acclaimed TM104: The Legend Of The Snowman that was said to be his final record. It's now believed that the rapper meant it would make his last album with Def Jam and in no way would he be retiring anytime soon. Twenty/20 Pyrex Vision is a seven-pack project with no features as the veteran emcee puts his talents on full display. The record is produced by Shawty Redd, Jeezy's longtime friend and collaborator. Give the album a few listens and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Twenty/20 Pyrex Vision

2. First Mind

3. Billions

4. Keep Going

5. Rollie To Church

6. Buy A Bank

7. Poppin