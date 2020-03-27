mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jeezy Drops Off Featureless "Twenty/20 Pyrex Vision" Project

Erika Marie
March 27, 2020 00:44
122 Views
10
2
CoverCover

Twenty/20 Pyrex Vision
Jeezy

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
88% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Jeezy surprised fans with his seven-pack project "Twenty/20 Pyrex Vision" just eight months after delivering "TM104: The Legend Of The Snowman."


In a surprise move, Jeezy announced on Thursday that he was dropping his next album, Twenty/20 Pyrex Vision, in less than 24 hours. The rap icon has been making headlines lately due to his relationship with The Real host Jeannie Mai more than for his music in the last few months, so Jeezy made sure to remind the world that he's still a force to be reckoned with in the rap game.

It was just last August when Jeezy dropped his acclaimed TM104: The Legend Of The Snowman that was said to be his final record. It's now believed that the rapper meant it would make his last album with Def Jam and in no way would he be retiring anytime soon. Twenty/20 Pyrex Vision is a seven-pack project with no features as the veteran emcee puts his talents on full display. The record is produced by Shawty Redd, Jeezy's longtime friend and collaborator. Give the album a few listens and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Twenty/20 Pyrex Vision
2. First Mind
3. Billions
4. Keep Going
5. Rollie To Church
6. Buy A Bank
7. Poppin

2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Jeezy Drops Off Featureless "Twenty/20 Pyrex Vision" Project
10
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject