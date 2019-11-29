Jeezy is fresh off of the release of TM104 which marks his ninth and alleged final album, although we'll see if he actually retires. Jeezy had an extraordinary career that stems back to the late 90s when he was going by Lil J. Since then, he's made his imprint in hip-hop and pop culture and will forever be remembered for his efforts.



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Yung Miami hit the 'Gram to show her appreciation for Jeezy today. The City Girls rapper shared two screenshots of what she's vibing to on her playlist. The first was a Thug Motivation 101 classic, "Tear It Up" ft Lloyd and Slick Pulla. "Mood," she wrote. "Man bring that old jeezy back!!" She posted another flick of Jeezy's "Mr. 17.5" from The Inspiration and declared him the GOAT. "BEST RAPPER DEAD OR ALIVE," he wrote.

Unfortunately for Yung Miami, it might not happen at any time in the near future. The rapper's been expanding his business deals. Over the summer, the rapper announced that he had struck a partnership deal with a telecommunications company Figgers Communications to make wireless services more accessible. Jeezy went from trapping to transitioning into a future in the telecommunications world.

"There was a point in my life where I wasn't able to pay the phone bill," Jeezy said in a press release. "Now as a businessman and entrepreneur to be able to partner with Freddie, someone who overcame similar life obstacles, and to give people more access to handheld technology at an affordable price, it's a truly blessing."