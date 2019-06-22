Grammy-nominated rapper Jeezy is carving out his place in the telecommunications world by partnering up with entrepreneur Freddie Figgers, the founder of Figgers Communications. According to a press release, the pair aim to provide wireless services that will rival their competition by implementing price points that are more attainable.

"There was a point in my life where I wasn't able to pay the phone bill," said Jeezy. "Now as a businessman and entrepreneur to be able to partner with Freddie, someone who overcame similar life obstacles, and to give people more access to handheld technology at an affordable price, it's truly a blessing."

"As the youngest African-American to own and operate an independent, U.S. based telecommunications company, I built Figgers Communications on the premise that telecommunications access should be attainable for everyone," said Freddie Figgers. "The Jeezy/Figgers Wireless partnership is a natural evolution of two men who experienced some of the same challenges during our upbringing but rose above those circumstances to make our mark."



Leon Bennett/Getty Images

The first products to be released under the new partnership are the F3 cellular phone and the F-Buds earpods, both of which are currently available for purchase.