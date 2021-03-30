It looks like Jeezy and Jeannie Mai might soon be getting ready to tie the knot. We're nearing the one-year mark since the couple announced their engagement and it seems like their wedding day could be coming soon.

According to the Fulton County Court Clerk in Georgia, the couple applied for a marriage license on Monday, per TMZ. However, there is a window of time for when getting married once the license is issued. In George, there's a six-month timeframe which would mean that they might officially be Mr. & Mrs. Jenkins before 2021 comes to an end.

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy first revealed that they were a couple in fall 2019 and have since been open about their relationship on both social media and interviews. Shortly after their engagement, Jeezy detailed why he decided to propose to her during an appearance on The Fat Joe Show. "When you get the one, you can't even play with it," he explained. "When you locked in mentally, that's the battle right there. You want to build, you want to grow."

Though the two haven't announced a wedding date, Jeannie Mai previously revealed that she and Jeezy will be having two ceremonies to honor and celebrate both of their cultural traditions.

We'll keep you posted on any more updates on the couple's wedding plans.

