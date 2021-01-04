Jeezy is in love and has no problem putting it out there. In celebration of stylist and television host Jeannie Mai celebrating her birthday today, Jeezy is showing love to his fiancé on social media.

The Real host is celebrating her 42nd birthday today after a tumultuous 2020, including a near-death health scare in November that forced her to quit Dancing With The Stars and get surgery. Needless to say, the couple surely has a lot to be thankful for. The 43-year-old rap veteran shared a steamy shot of the couple together displayingJeezy embracing Mai while on vacation somewhere sunny together. Wearing nothing but their bathing suits and smiling wide at each other, the rapper captioned the post, "Happy Birthday to My Queen." He continued, "My partner in crime and grind, My rock and My best friend," with a wedding ring emoji at the end.

"Everyday is your birthday as far I’m concerned," he concluded, adding in a champagne bottle and cake emoji.



Cindy Ord/MYFW: The Shows/Getty Image

The two began dating back in 2018 and have stirred a bit of controversy in their union, namely when Mai said she was looking forward to submitting to Jeezy in marriage, saying "So, I'm gonna say right here, that I, Jeannie Mai, going into my marriage—I want to submit to my man."

A very Happy Birthday to Jeannie.