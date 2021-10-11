Jeannie Mai provided an update on her pregnancy, Sunday, sharing her sonogram on Instagram for fans to see. Mai and her husband Jeezy announced that they were expecting their first child, last month.

"I can’t believe how quickly time flies.. this was Baby J back at only 6 oz!! Now at 6 months today, I’m all ears about what to expect these last 13 weeks. Pls do share below books, podcasts, tips, how to handle mood swings & SLEEP," Mai wrote in the caption of the post. "Thank u Fam & watch link in bio for the details of our 1st and 2nd trimester with Baby Jenkins."



Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images

Mai and Jeezy became engaged on March 27, 2020, and were married earlier this year, in Atlanta, Georgia.

After announcing the pregnancy in September, Mai explained that she never wanted children before falling in love with the legendary rapper.

"My entire life, I never wanted children. When I say never, I’m talking a hard-stop never," she explained in a spread in Women's Health. "Falling in love with Jeezy made me see life differently for myself. Our love is honest, pure, and safe...something I hadn’t felt as a child."

Check out Mai's sonogram below.