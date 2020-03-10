Boston Celtics' All Star Jayson Tatum laced up yet another exclusive Air Jordan 34 colorway on Sunday night in Boston, following up the "Chinese Takeout" colorway, "Lemonade" PE and other special edition styles he has in the stash. This time around, Tatum's Air Jordan 34 was outfitted with multiple colors, honoring the women in Jayson’s life in celebration of yesterday being "International Women's Day."

Tatum finished with 19 points, five rebounds and three assists with the colorful "Women's Day" PE on his feet but it wasn't enough to lift the Celtics to victory on Sunday, as the team fell to the Oklahoma City Thunder by the final of 105-104. That said, the Cs are still sitting in third place in the East with a record of 42-21, and Jordan Brand is surely cooking up even more PEs in preparation of Boston's post-season run.

Continue scrolling for a closer look at the Air Jordan 34 "International Women's Day" PE, and click here to preview Luka Doncic's Playstation-inspired Air Jordan 4 exclusive.

