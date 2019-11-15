Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is one of Jordan Brand's most promising young NBA stars and, as a result, he has been given a plethora of exclusive Air Jordan 34s to start the season. Tatum has already laced up several different Air Jordan 34 PEs through the team's first 10 games, including a "Chinese Takeout" colorway that he laced up for Wednesday night's 140-133 victory against the Washington Wizards.

The special edition 34s feature a number of subtle Chinese takeout-inspired details, including "Thank You" and "Enjoy" at the base of the tongue, as well as a yellow smiley face and his son's name "Deuce" spelled out on the inside of the tongue in that familiar font. Like all Air Jordan 34s, the "Takeout" colorway also comes equipped with unique heel logos, this time featuring a fortune cookie on the left shoe and a Chinese tower on the right.

Take a closer look at the kicks and the dope packaging in the IG post embedded below.