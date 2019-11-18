Boston Celtics swingman Jayson Tatum unveiled yet another exclusive Air Jordan 34 colorway on Sunday night in Sacramento, following up the "Chinese Takeout" colorway he debuted last week. This time around, Tatum's Air Jordan 34 PE comes in a yellow "Lemonade" design, inspired by his favorite drink.

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

The yellow 34s are highlighted by teal and orange accents, as well as matching lemonade logos on the heels. As always, Tatum's son's name, Deuce, sits on the inside of the tongue.

Tatum and the Celtics came up short in Sacramento on Sunday, as their 10-game winning streak came to an end, but they're still the top dog in the Eastern Conference with a record of 10-2. Up next for Boston are three straight road games, starting with Monday night's matchup against the Phoenix Suns.

Check out some additional images of the "Lemonade" Air Jordan 34 PE in the IG post embedded below, and stay tuned to see which exclusive Tatum laces up next.