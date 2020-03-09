Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic officially signed his sneaker deal with Jordan Brand at the tail end of 2019, joining fellow rising superstars such as Zion Williamson and Jayson Tatum as the new faces of the brand. Since then, Luka has been spotted in several exclusive Air Jordans, but none are more unique that the Playstation-inspired Air Jordan 4 he recently received.

In addition to the Playstation-themed detailing throughout the black suede upper and blue heel tabs, the special edition 4s feature custom Luka Doncic tongue tags and No. 77 detailing, as well as the date that Luka was drafted on the inside of the tongue. According to the sneaker customizer behind the design, Chris Henderson, the kicks were actually commissioned by Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.

Through 52 games this season, the second-year star is averaging 28.5 points, 9.4 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game while leading Dallas to a 39-26 record. He'll surely receive his own Jordan Brand signature sneaker in the future, but for now these exclusive retros will have to suffice.