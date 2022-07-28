Weeks after suffering a miscarriage, Carena V, is mourning the loss of her boyfriend, JayDaYoungan. The rapper was shot and killed on Wednesday night in Louisiana. Though his sister claimed reports of his death were premature, police later confirmed his passing.



Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Carena V shared a slew of photos and videos of the two looking happily in love in a tribute post on Instagram. She penned a heartfelt post, describing JayDaYoungan as "a kind-hearted sweet soul" who was very forgiving.

"Thank God my last words to you were I love you, I hope you know how much tho…. Im so hurt bae, how could you leave me like that ð I would’ve never left you …. EVER , one thing we could do is make each other smile, such a kind hearted sweet soul… the thing I admired about you most is you forgave, always… and that’s all that really matters bby," she wrote. "That’s what God wants the most out of everyone so I know you made him proud… first mazi now you ion know how I can keep going… im sooooo hurt… my best friend, my headache, my husband, my everything, my baby, you didn’t deserve this… i still can’t believe it."

The mother of JayDaYoungan's child also spoke out about his passing in a series of tweets today. She shared a photo of herself, Jay and their child together on a plane before revealing that they spoke right before his passing.

"Thankful I was able to see / spend time together with him & our son.. who knew that morning would’ve been our last time seeing him," she wrote. "I’m hurt bad. We went through so much since 2017. My first love, my first everything. I will never be the same," she wrote in another tweet.

Check her tweets below.