Rising Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan was pronounced dead at 24 years old after he was fatally shot. His father also suffered gunshot wounds, and police confirmed that he was in stable condition.

JayDaYoungan's sister Kenya Janell issued a heartbreaking statement after police confirmed that he died.



Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

"Javorious, no way they took you from me like this. I’m sick to my stomach, they wanted this… they wanted to see you like this bro,” Janell wrote alongside photos and videos of herself and her brother.

“I’m so sorry. I love you so much!!! Sister is so hurt. I literally watched you grow from the ground up [with] this rapping shit! You [were] the goat in my eyes, especially from where we come from baby I’m so sorry!!!!! Jay you literally hurt us with this shit!!! Dawg this cannot be life!!! I got J.R., and I LOVE YOU SO MUCH. 23 FOREVER AND I’M STANDING ON IT. CITY WILL GET PAINTED RED!”

Prior to police confirmation, Janell slammed media outlets for publishing news that he was dead. Though she didn't deny that there was a shooting, she called the claims that JayDaYoungan passed away "cap."

JayDaYoungan released his debut studio album, 23 Island in 2020 under Atlantic Records. This year, he released two new projects, Scarred EP and All Is Well EP, which arrived in March.