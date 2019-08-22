mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

JayDaYoungan Vibes Out On New Song "23 Island"

August 21, 2019
23 Island
JayDaYoungan

JayDaYoungan is back.


JaydaYoungan's been bubbling up in the streets over the past year, if not longer. He's made a ton of waves in 2018 through loose singles and appearances on songs with Yungeen Ace and Quando Rondo. However, he came through in May with his own project, Endless Pain. The project served as a formal introduction to the artist as he opted to hold down the tracklist entirely on his own without the aid of any of his industry connects. Although it's only been a few months since the project came out, he released his new single, "23 Island" earlier today. JaydaYoungan brings his southern melodies to a guitar-based production that has an R&B vibe to it. 

Check out JaydaYoungan's latest track below and sound off on your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics
Why tell me some shit if you know it's a lie?
Why say you fuck with me but then leave my side?
So many times when I needed you by
I was left all alone, all I could do was cry

