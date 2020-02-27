It looks like all of that social media drama that went down earlier this week may have influenced Lil Baby to have a change of heart when it comes to his relationship with girlfriend (?) Jayda Cheaves.



Prince Williams/Wireimage

While most people in love wear matching colors like Lil Baby and Jayda were doing just a few months ago during a night out at Traffik Nightclub in ATL (seen above), the "Drip Too Hard" rapper made it clear that he currently isn't feeling lovey dovey for anyone at the moment. "I really ain't too deep on love with a female — not right now," Lil Baby said during a recent sit-down with social media commentator Wallo 267, doubling down by adding, "If I fuck with you, I fuck with you, but I can deal with you and not love you." This comment lead many to hit up Jayda to see what she had to say, which elicited a written response from her that read, "Explain what? Y'all heard the man clear." She then addressed it further by writing on social media that although she doesn't "get" his explanation she'll continue to maintain through the "bs" and that she won't be "going out sad" over what he said. Prayers up!

Watch the clip and full interview below, and let us know if you think Lil Baby was wrong for playing Jayda Cheaves to the left or is he just being honest: