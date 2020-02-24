The tea was scalding hot this weekend after Alexis Skyy, Jayda Cheaves, Ari Fletcher, and a few others infiltrated social media with a war of worlds. While it's unclear who started the drama, Alexis Skyy is seemingly being looked at as the culprit, having said that she "paved the way" for women like Ari Fletcher to succeed. Of course, that did not sit well with the socialite, ending in virtual punches being thrown over Twitter.

"You bitches .. are weird af I’m in my own lane I don’t hate on no one all these trolls tagging me in shìt saying I’m trying be like this person," wrote Skyy on Saturday morning after a post went viral showing her and Ari Fletcher rocking similarly long nails. "I can do wtf I want with my hair nails clothes," she added.

Ari Fletcher struck back by alleging that nobody paved the way for her, calling out Skyy for accepting $3,500 for clubbing appearances. "$3500 could never get me in the club," said Ari, who is currently dating Moneybagg Yo. Alexis wasn't a fan of that jab, claiming to make double that amount before unexpectedly bringing Jayda Cheaves, Lil Baby's girlfriend, into this entire ordeal.

"I suggest you sit TF down b4 I come around & snatch MY N***A back aga... NVM you'll see," wrote Skyy, attacking Jayda after she playfully reacted to the beef erupting before her eyes. Jayda responded by standing up for herself and saying that Lil Baby would never be down to mess around with no Alexis Skyy. "Hoe he don't want you," she said. "Nobody want you. Baby you're tired. Take a seat."

All this happened before Alexis Skyy's child was brought up, which got her back-pedalling a touch. Check out the back-and-forth below.

