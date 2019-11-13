A few months ago, Jay-Z caught quite a bit of flack after he partnered up with the NFL for social justice campaigns. Some felt as though Jay-Z was abandoning everything he stood for just so he could get closer to a check. Of course, this was the reaction of the Twitter mob who typically get these kinds of things wrong. Today, it was revealed that Hov has already been using his partnership for good, as he was one of the people behind the scenes pushing for the NFL to give Colin Kaepernick a private workout.

The information was divulged by the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport who found out from league sources that Hov was pulling some strings behind the scenes.

"I am also told that JAY-Z—who has been working with the NFL on some social justice initiatives—was involved in this and pushed this idea to some extent," Rapoport explained.

Colin Kaepernick recently expressed gratitude at this upcoming opportunity saying "I’ve been in shape and ready for this for 3 years, can’t wait to see the head coaches and GMs on Saturday." It remains to be seen whether or not this workout actually results in an NFL opportunity but it certainly won't hurt.