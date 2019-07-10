Jay Z turns 50 on December 4th and when that time comes, a book will be released that will detail his credible moves as a rapper, poet, businessman (not a business, man) with a forward from none other than Pharrell. Jay Z became a billionaire this year, was the first rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame and has contributed renowned pieces of music in his 30 years of being a recording artist.



New York Times best-selling author Michael Eric Dyson will be penning the book that will examine Jay as a cultural icon and dig deeper into his lyrics from his chart-topping projects over the years. “This book is the fruit of a decade of teaching about one of the greatest poets this nation has produced,” Michael told Entertainment Weekly.

“Jay-Z is not only a remarkable recording artist and ingenious businessman, but he is one of our most gifted wordsmiths whose language drips with all the poetic tricks and skills you’ll find in Walt Whitman, Robert Frost, and Rita Dove. But as a rapper, he’s sometimes not given the credit he deserves for just how great an artist he’s been for so long.”

He added: “This book wrestles with the biggest theme of his career, hustling, and what it looks like when it shows up illegally in the underground and how it looks when it’s part of legitimate society.”

The book will be published on November 26th. Who's looking forward to this?