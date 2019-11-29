During his feud with Funkmaster Flex, it was suggested that Damon Dash had actually tried to steal Beyoncé away from Jay-Z when they first started dating. Perhaps his motive was stronger than a simple attraction to the iconic singer. Maybe, Hov's former Roc-a-Fella Records partner was trying to get even with his bro. In a new sit-down with Page Six, Dash reportedly spoke about his highly-public relationship with Aaliyah, which lasted until the recording artist passed away in a plane crash. Apparently, Jay-Z was interested in striking up a romantic relationship with Aaliyah while she was spending time with Dame Dash. Or, at least that's what Dash is saying these days.



Evan Agostini/ImageDirect/Getty Images

No stranger to speaking his mind and issuing quotable statements, the music industry executive noted that Jigga had a pretty substantial crush on Aaliyah, implying that he chased hard after her. Before he settled down with Beyoncé, Hov allegedly had a big crush on the late pop star. "I did not mean to fall in love with Aaliyah, she was just that cool," said Dame Dash about his own bond with Aaliyah. "But you know, we were both going hard … everybody was trying to get to Aaliyah — it was not just Jay."

Eventually, Dash won her over and they ended up dating for a while. "I did not know Jay was trying to holler at her, but then it just happened like that," he revealed about Jay-Z. "He was trying, I was trying. Everybody was trying — he was going hard."

This week, Dash has been in the news for a recent arrest regarding unpaid child support. He has said that the photos of him walking into court in handcuffs made him look "cool as fuck" in previous statements.



Jeff Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images