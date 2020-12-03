Jay-Z is a man of many talents. Lyricist extraordinaire, accomplished businessman, art connoisseur, and tastemaker are among the many titles lining his extensive resume. On the latter front, fans are likely aware that the Jigga Man has made a tradition of curating playlists designed to summarize his tastes throughout the year. Given how many have come to respect Jay-Z's artistry, examining his favorite tracks and listening habits has become an interesting exercise in itself. Now, we officially have the chance to see what Jay has been bumping throughout 2020.

In a turn that surprised absolutely nobody, Jay has made sure to line his aptly named 2020 Vision COVID 19 playlist with bar-heavy cuts. As such, we're looking at music from Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher, Westside Gunn, Freddie Gibbs, Boldy James, Jay Electronica, Nas, Big Sean, Drake, Busta Rhymes, Kendrick Lamar, Roc Marciano, Mach Hommy, Lil Wayne, and many more. He also made sure to include some of his preferred new generation rappers, with inclusions from Lil Baby, Pop Smoke, Megan Thee Stallion, SAINt JHN, Polo G, and Morray -- who recently stunned both J. Cole and Rick Ross with his breakout single "Quicksand."

Conway, Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher -- "Spurs 3" (a key inclusion on Hov's playlist)

Off the bat, it's clear he has a deep appreciation for the Griselda movement, with Gunn's label representing five of the playlist's forty tracks. He also showed some major love to 2 Chainz and "Southside Hov," despite Tity Boi's declaration that he had long given up on securing a feature from Jay. There are also three tracks from Drake, though with the exception of "Popstar," his inclusions are some of Drizzy's more lyrical releases of the year.

Check out the full playlist for yourself below, and sound off in the comments if your tastes align with one of the greatest rappers the game has ever seen. And for those of you who have forgotten how Hov can get down on the mic, refresh yourself on why he remains the master of the lead single right here.