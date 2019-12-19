Not unlike how mics in The Source once served as a sign of true hip-hop validation, a co-sign from Jay-Z holds as much--if not more--value. We've already seen the legendary rapper deliver a year-end TIDAL exclusive playlist before, one of the perks of his streaming service. This year is no different, and Jay has officially assembled and arranged a collection of his favorite cuts of 2019. As expected, there are plenty of bangers to be found, as well as plenty of lyrically-focused selections to counterbalance the vibe.

Clocking in at forty tracks, the "JAY-Z'S YEAR END PICKS OF 2019" playlist contains music from DaBaby, Drake, Nipsey Hussle, Travis Scott, Rick Ross, Denzel Curry, Freddie Gibbs, Tyler The Creator, Solange, Young Thug, Roddy Ricch, Russ, Burna Boy, Lil Baby, J. Cole, Westside Gunn, Polo G, Conway, Tee Grizzley, NBA YoungBoy, Megan Thee Stallion and many more. While he seems to prefer the "hits," it's evident that Jay enjoys a variety of different styles. Still, the fact that he prefers DaBaby's "INTRO" to "Suge" or "Baby Sitter" speaks volumes, does it not?

Should you be intrigued, you can check out his picks below, and sound off -- are you feeling the Jigga Man's taste these days?