Jay-Z is one of the GOATs of hip-hop and over the years, he has amassed a substantial amount of wealth. When it comes to financial literacy, Jay-Z has always been a big advocate for educating oneself and getting as many streams of revenue as possible. With that being said, it should be absolutely no surprise that Jay is worth over $1 billion. His net worth is estimated to be around $1.4 billion which means he has enough generation wealth to last centuries.

For years, Jay-Z has expressed interest in becoming the first black owner in the history of the NFL, and according to Front Office Sports, that could become a reality sooner rather than later. The Denver Broncos are looking to transition their ownership in time for 2022 which means the team could very well be for sale.

Considering the fact the Broncos are worth $4 billion, it's safe to say that Jay would have to team up with a few partners if he truly wanted to make this work. Names on the table include Jeff Bezos, who was rumored to be interested in the Washington Football Team. At this point, there is no guarantee that Jay would go after such an endeavor although if he really wants to be an NFL owner, the Broncos seem to be the best opportunity to make it happen right now.

