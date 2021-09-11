Jay-Z's "Izzo (H.O.V.A.)" Remains A Defining Moment In His Career

Jay-Z is highly regarded as one of the greatest rappers of all time and for good reason. Throughout his historic career, he has dropped numerous classic albums, including The Blueprint which was one of his first introductions to the mainstream world. While Jay-Z had built a solid catalog prior to The Blueprint, it took a while before his songs would become chart-topping hits. Today, the album is turning 20 years old and fans are reflecting on the impact this album had on the hip-hop world.

You can't mention The Blueprint without talking about the track "Izzo (H.O.V.A.) which was Jay's first-ever top 10 track on the Billboard charts. With this song, Jay talks about drug dealing and the perils of the music industry. The track is incredibly catchy as it offers up some focused flows as well as a hook that references one of Jay's many nicknames. It is a track that showcases Jay's abilities when it comes to writing and wordplay, and if you're a hip-hop fan, the impact of the song is undeniable.

Quotable Lyrics:

Can't leave rap alone, the game needs me

Haters want me clapped in chrome, it ain't easy

Cops want to knock me, D.A. wants to box me in

But somehow, I beat them charges like Rocky