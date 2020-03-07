It appears Hov was at the Staple Center Friday night to watch a couple of the NBA's best players battle it out. With LeBron and AD hosting Giannis and the first place Milwaukee Bucks, Jay Z figured Friday night would be a good time to take in a Lakers game.

Dripped in all black Rhude, from designer Rhuigi Villasenor, Jay sat courtside Friday night and was the man of the hour. Having chatted with Rich Paul and Michael B Jordan throughout the game, the cameras were all over Hov, and at one point, even caught his reaction to a monster dunk from LeBron late in the second quarter, which you can see for yourself (below). I’ve also included a couple pics of him and a few celebrities who paid him a visit during the game, including LeBron and AD who dapped it up with him after the game.

In other news, look for Jay Z to be featured on a couple of records off Jay Electronica's forthcoming first album, which is reportedly set to arrive on March 16th. While details remain scarce, let’s hope the release date actually sticks and these rumors of Hov being featured are true. We’ll keep you posted moving forward.