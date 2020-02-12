Jay Electronica fans have somehow clung to the notion that patience is indeed a virtue. And up until a few weeks ago, it seemed an entirely thankless one. That all changed with the announcement of Jay Electronica's long-awaited debut album A Written Testimony, a project recorded in 40 days and 40 nights and scheduled for a March 16th arrival date. In his reveal Tweet, Electronica promised Jay-Z's presence, though he neglected to expand beyond that. Now, Onsmash has claimed that there will be more Hov than initially expected.

Brian Ach/Getty Images

According to their report, A Written Testimony is something like a spiritual successor to Watch The Throne, albeit not quite a full-fledged collaboration album. They declare that the Jigga Man will be blessing over seven tracks, making this his most highly involved release since 2018 Beyonce collaboration album Everything Is Love. As of now, neither of the Jays have confirmed these reports, though should the intel prove correct, fans are in for a genuine treat. Especially given that longtime Hov collaborator Young Guru is set to handle much of the production.

Look for Jay Electronica's anticipated first album (after over a decade in the game) to arrive on March 16th, featuring a healthy dose of Jay-Z throughout. Given the pedigree of both lyricists, might we have a modern-day classic album on our hands?

