Earlier this week, a video of Phoenix, Arizona police officers drawing their guns in excessive fashion, quickly went viral, casting light on a civil suit filed against the city's police department in the upwards of $10 million. The video, recorded by a complete bystander, depicts a young couple, specifically the pregnant woman, having guns pointed at them from outside their babysitter's apartment complex.

According to FOX News and now BET, Jay-Z has stepped in to lend a hand in their efforts, by sharing his legal resources with the couple, free of charge - including the services of ace attorney Alex Spiro. You might recall hearing of Spiro, following 21 Savage's ICE arrest. There too, Jay-Z offered his help, in whatever capacity he could.

The couple is seeking $10 million in damages ($2.5 million per individual involved) as well as the termination of the officers, accused of domestic battery, unlawful imprisonment, false arrest, and other civil rights violations, as noted in the documents filed in court.

Mayor Kate Gallego personally apologized to the family on behalf in labeling the officers' actions as "completely inappropriate and clearly unprofessional." As a result, Gallego has vowed to implement body cameras at every local precinct as an added measure of police accountability/protocol. The Pheonix PD has so far refused to release the name of the alleged officer(s).