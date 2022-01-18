10-year-old Blue Ivy Carter is once again proving how iconic she is. On Monday, January 17th, the Grammy-award-winning star and her father, Jay-Z attended a Los Angeles Rams game together, and Twitter can't stop talking about how similar Blue looks to her parents.

A screenshot uploaded to The Shade Room shows the duo watching with intense focus as the Rams took down the Cardinals. Hov wore a black hat and dark round sunglasses with what looks like a hoodie.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

His daughter – looking like a carbon copy – also opted for a black hat, although she layered an oversized graphic tee over a white long sleeve, accessorizing with some large, gold hoop earrings and a stack of shiny necklaces.

"Twins," one user wrote in the replies. Others added "Nah... Why she looks cooler than me?" and "Literally a [spitting] image of both parents! So beautiful."

People couldn't help but mention just how grown-up Blue looks lately – something that was brought up when she appeared in her mother's recent Halls of Ivy campaign video for Beyonce's Adidas X IVY PARK collaboration.

In October of 2021, the New York-born singer also crashed her parent's "Date Night" visual with Tiffany & Co., which found the iconic couple driving around in the back seat of a car, grabbing pizza, and eventually bonding with their daughter after she's seen comedically running after the vehicle from the rear window – check it out below.