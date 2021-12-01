Not only does Beyoncé absolutely dominate the music industry, but the 40-year-old also has some major pull in the fashion world. She founded Ivy Park back in 2016, and has been consistently dropping amazing collections since then.

For her fifth link up with Adidas, Yoncé has presented us with Halls of Ivy, described as a “figurative space that is somewhere between where you are now, and where you aspire to be…Halls of Ivy is a boundless, unconfined place where everyone is welcome.”





The official Ivy Park has been teasing the collection for the past few days, and on November 30th they dropped off the official campaign video that takes us inside what looks like a preppy academic institution. Familiar faces modelling some of Beyoncé’s designs include Natalia Bryant, James Harden, Jalen Green and Reese Witherspoon’s eldest children, Deacon and Ava Phillips.

On top of all the aforementioned stars, the Lemonade hitmaker also enlisted the help of her two daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter to pose alongside her in some of the footage. Like many others, we couldn’t help but notice how similar the two young girls look, and just how much they’ve grown up over the years.

Following the ad’s release, countless people took to Twitter to discuss the gorgeous garments, although the main topic of conversation was the Carter girls, who both ended up trending. “Blue Ivy and Rumi are trending. Outsold Beyoncé and Ivy Park,” one user wrote.

As WWD reports, Halls of Ivy offers 89 apparel options, 11 accessories, and four styles of footwear. Classic silhouettes including a patchwork puffer, bralettes, rompers, and more are just a few of the products you’ll be able to get your hands on via the Adidas e-commerce site on December 9th before they launch globally on December 10th.

Sizing ranges from XXXS to 3XL for unisex offerings and 1X to 4X for womenswear specifically. It’s been noted that prices range from $45 to $600 USD, with sneakers coming in between $140 and $200.

Check out the Halls of Ivy campaign video below.





