She's still a little girl, but fans can't help but comment on how Blue Ivy is maturing. The eldest daughter of Jay-Z and Beyoncé is celebrating her 10th birthday, and while we don't know just how her superstar parents are spoiling her on her big day, grandmother Tina Lawson has penned a touching message to her baby girl.

As she reaches the new era of double digits, Blue Ivy has already amassed several accomplishments including winning both BET and Soul Train Music Awards. The world expects her to have just as massive of a career as her parents, but for now, her family is making sure she enjoys the finer things of life as well as her childhood.



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

"My beautiful Talented and super smart Grandaughter Blue Ivy turned 10 today!" wrote Lawson. "God it seemed like yesterday you came into the world running things. Blue is my little Capricorn Twin . I prayed for her to be born on my birthday but she did what she always does she came when she got good and ready [crying laughing emoji] three days later but we still share the bond."

"She reminds me that 'Grandma you are acting just like a Capricorn. Blue gives the best advice like a grown person I sometimes forget that she is so young!!![crying laughing emoji]![crying laughing emoji]' Blue is one of those rare gifted people that can do everything well! God Blessed me the day you were born!"

Happy Birthday to Blue Ivy! Check out Ms. Tina's post below.