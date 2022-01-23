While it is not very expansive, Jay Electronica's catalog includes some of the most impressive lyricism and storytelling hip-hop has had t offer since the turn of the century. Most recently, he flexed his wise flow on Kanye West's "Jesus Lord" from Donda, where he rapped about God's might and the injustices African countries have faced from Western societies.

It is easily detectable that Jay Elec knows his way around a beat, which makes praise any from him meaningful. On Friday night (Jan. 21), Jay gave Drake his flowers for his stunningly impressive verse on "Champagne Poetry," the opening song from Drizzy's September album Certified Lover Boy. He emphasized that Drake would be immortalized in hip-hop because of the skill he exhibited on the track: "For Drake’s bars on Champagne Poetry alone, his face gets carved in the pyramids."

"Champagne Poetry" contains some of the bets lyricism CLB has to offer, and many fans appreciated how well it set the tone for the rest of the record.

Along with this praise. Jay Elec was also very grateful to Kanye West for releasing his new song "Eazy" with The Game, produced by Hit-Boy, calling it one of the "greatest records of all time."

Jay also hoped to hop on a remix for "Eazy," as he revealed a text conversation with Ye where they agreed to make the Jay Electronica version happen.

It is nice to see a lyricist of Jay Elec's caliber heaping praise towards hip-hop icons like Kanye and Drake, especially if it means collaborations can materialize between them.

Do you agree with Jay Electronica's take about Drake's "Champagne Poetry" verse?