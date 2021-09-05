Drake Sets The Tone On "CLB" With "Champagne Poetry"

It's Drizzy season, officially. The highly-anticipated sixth studio album from the Canadian rapper is a 21-song endeavor that finds Drake, once again, proving why he's still the hottest rapper in the game a decade later. While Drake will continue to be questioned on whether or not he has a classic album, there's no doubt that he's delivered some timeless intro tracks. Songs like "Tuscan Leather," "Free Smoke" and "Over My Dead Body" excellently set the tone for their respective albums.

On Certified Lover Boy, Drake slides over a Masego sample for "Champagne Poetry." The pitched-up vocal sample and jazzy bass kick the song off before Drake offers a plethora of Instagram quotable bars as he details his position in the rap game. "Under a picture lives some of the greatest quotes from me/ Under me I see all the people that claim they over me/ And above me I see nobody," he raps on the song's second verse.

Though it seems like a slow start to kick off the intro, the beat switch halfway through the track into a more soulful, upbeat production where Drake opens up about the pressure, as a rapper and his stature as a celebrity. "Man, I can't even RIP and show my remorse to the homie/ Know I carry the guilt of the city's misfortune on me," he raps on the track.

Check the song out below.

Quotable Lyrics

Every single move is like rolling dice on the board

Seen too many brothers get twenty-five from the boys

I'd rather see all of 'em get twenty-five from the Lord

And if the last negotiation made you pay me twenty-five

Well this is the perfect time to give me twenty-five more

