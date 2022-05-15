Jason Momoa is reportedly seeing Eiza González amidst his ongoing divorce from his longtime partner, Lisa Bonet. The report from People comes a month after Moma attended the premiere of González’s new movie Ambulance.

“They are dating. He cares about her. He’s in a great place, working on Fast X,” a source told the outlet. “He’s quite busy and he’s in a good place.”

Another insider added: “They’re both busy with work but are having fun together. It’s nothing serious yet.”



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Momoa and Bonet announced their split back in January, after being in a relationship since 2005, and being married since 2017. In a statement announcing their "parting ways," the ex-couple explained that the "love between us carries on."

“We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty,” they wrote in the since-deleted Instagram post. “The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other ~to be who we are learning to become… Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our Children Teaching our Children What’s possible ~ Living the Prayer May Love Prevail.”

Until reports of his relationship with González came under, there were numerous rumors that Momoa was planning to reconcile with Bonet. In March, Momoa attended the premiere of The Batman, in support of Bonet's daughter, Zoe Kravitz.





[Via]