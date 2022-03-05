Despite there being rumors about reconciliation, it seems that Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet remain estranged. It was just last month that the couple surprised their fans by announcing that they had broken up after being married for four years. However, the pair began dating in 2005 after meeting at a jazz club. It didn't take long for gossip to spread about the Aquaman actor moving out of their shared home, but just like that, rumors circulated that he returned to the residence.

These days, Zoe Kravitz, Bonet's daughter that she shares with ex Lenny Kravitz, has been stealing the spotlight with the release of The Batman. She portrays the iconic character of Catwoman in the film, and Momoa recently attended the New York City premiere. On Instagram, he suggested that despite gossip, he and Bonet are still no longer together.



Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty Images

Momoa shared a photo that showed him on the red carpet alongside his children that he shares with Bonet: Nakoa-Wolf, 13, and daughter Lola, 14. In the caption, he spoke out about his breakup for the first time since its announcement.

"So excited for everyone to see @thebatman @zoeisabellakravitz your perfect as cat woman i’m so proud of you," the actor wrote. "So excited for @snl next week your going to kill it. we had a wonderful time in NYC." He then addressed his fans and followers directly.

"Mahalo to the fans and press for being generous and giving us space for the children it’s hard enough separating in the public eye," Momoa added. "We appreciate the continued privacy through these times aloha j."

Bonet has remained silent. Check it out below.