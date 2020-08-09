Jason Derulo says it would be a "sad day for a lot of people," if President Donald Trump's executive order to ban TikTok passes, but ultimately, doesn't expect that day to come.

Steven Ferdman / Getty Images

“I don’t believe that will be the case, honestly, but that would be a sad day for a lot of people, including myself,” he told Page Six. “I just have a lot of fun on the app, so it would be pretty sad, but I don’t think it’s going to happen.”

Derulo has over 30 million followers on TikTok. He says he isn't concerned about the potential security threats that Trump is worried about.

“I think a lot of people tap our phones, so you’re damned if you do, you’re damned if you don’t,” Derulo said, noting that he's aware he will see ad notifications for products he talks about. “I’ll say, ‘Man, I should really shave,’ and it’ll be like, ‘Here’s our new shaver.'”

White House spokesman Judd Deere explained the administration's position saying, "The Administration is committed to protecting the American people from all cyber-related threats to critical infrastructure, public health and safety, and our economic and national security."

TikTok reportedly plans to sue Trump in response to the ban.

