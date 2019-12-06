Jason Derulo popped back on the radar a few weeks back when he showcased his impressive physique on Instagram. The photo showed Jason standing near a pool in Bali in a tight pair of shorts and users couldn't help but comment about his package that Jason referred to as his "anaconda."



Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images

"Photoshop? Photoshop? Don't make me [pull it out]. There are not enough women in this area. Just know that us Haitians, we look different," he said when asked if he edited up his appearance. Fast forward weeks later and Instagram has removed the image claiming it's violated the platform's guidelines by showing an "aroused genitalia." The "Swalla" singer denied such an allegation and called the move discrimination. "I really do think it's discrimination, I do, all jokes aside," he said. "Let me live, it's not my fault."

TMZ now reports that another platform would gladly allow Jason to post such pictures and more for the price of $500K. CamSoda is apparently offering Jason a page of his own to post images, videos and live streams of him in his underwear over the course of six months. Jason wouldn't have to get nude, just show off his well-endowed assets casually.

Jason has yet to respond to the offer and we're not so sure he'll oblige...we'll have to see.