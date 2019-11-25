Jason Derulo became a talked-about name again when he shared an image to his Instagram that not only showcased his impressive physique but also drew a lot of attention to his frame down under. By no surprise, the image became Jason's most-liked photo he's shared on his feed and he recently deaded any rumours about him photoshopping the photo to enhance any of his assets.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

"It was in Bali. I honestly [didn't] feel like that was going to be my most liked picture when I woke up this morning. I posted the motherf**ker very early. It was [a photo] from months ago. It was not even something that I just did," he told TMZ when they asked about his "anaconda" popularity.

"Photoshop? Photoshop? Don't make me [pull it out]. There are not enough women in this area. Just know that us Haitians, we look different."

After a high number of comments came through Jason followed up with a joking comment of his own, writing: "Don’t lie.. did you Zoom?" Clearly, the image is all-natural and we can't help but think that a modeling deal or something of that nature will result from this one viral photo.