It came as a shock back in February when news circulated that actor Jason Davis had died. The voice actor portrayed the character of Mikey Blumberg in the popular animated Disney series Recess from 1997 to 2001, so it came as a surprise that at just 35-years-old, he'd passed away. Of course, since that time there have been speculative reports on what caused the actor's life to be cut short, and now PEOPLE has shared that Jason Davis lost his life to a Fentanyl overdose.



Gregg DeGuire / Stringer / Getty Images

It's unclear if there were any other controlled substances found in his toxicology report, but it is known that the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has ruled Davis's death an accident. At the time of his death, Davis's mother, Nancy Davis, issued a statement about her son's passing.

"I am so heartbroken to share the saddest news of my life that my son Jason Davis passed away this morning in Los Angeles," she told with The Hollywood Reporter. "Jason had a true heart of gold with such a zest for life. He was such a caring soul to everybody who ever knew him. He loved his friends and his family above all else. We ask for privacy as we take time to grieve this most devastating loss."

Jason Davis came from a wealthy family and was known to rub elbows with Hollywood's elite. In 2010, he even appeared on Celebrity Rehab With Dr. Drew where he detailed his addictions.

