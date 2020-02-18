This past Sunday (Feb. 16), Recess voice actor and child star, Jason Davis died at the tender age of just 35-years-old in Los Angeles. At the moment, the cause of death has yet to be revealed. From 1997 to 2001, Davis voiced the character of Mikey Blumberg on the popular Disney Channel series, Recess. The now-deceased actor also had prominent roles in movies like Rush Hour (1998) and Beverly Hills Ninja (1997). Davis also made appearances on popular shows like Rosanne and 7th Heaven.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Jason Davis was the grandchild of billionaire couple Marvin and Barbara Davis. Prior to his grandfather's death in 2004, Marvin Davis once owned the mega-media empire, 20th Century Fox. Davis' mother, Nancy Davis, revealed that she was devastated by the news of her son passing. In a brief statement she provided to USA Today, she says:

"Jason had a true heart of gold with such a zest for life. He was such a caring soul to everybody who ever knew him. He loved his friends and his family above all else. We ask for privacy as we take time to grieve this most devastating loss."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Davis appeared on Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew in 2010 and 2011. His battle with sobriety and the support he received for sharing his journey prompted him to co-found the charity, Cure Addiction Now.

Larry King took to his Twitter account to express his condolences to the Davis family writing:

"Saddened to learn of the passing of Jason Davis. Son of Nancy Davis. We watched him grow up.He was always kind. @shawnieora and I send our love and deepest condolences."

With Jason Davis' unexpected passing, the former-Disney voice actor will never be able to his character Mikey come to life in the live-action version of Recess that Disney is currently producing. Check out Larry King's tribute Tweet to Jason Davis below. Peace to the Davis family.